LOL “Lots of Liquor” – Early Bird Tickets On Sale from Today!

Patrons can now purchase early bird tickets to one of Antigua’s most anticipated events, LOL Lots of Liquor.

Slated to make a comeback after a two-year hiatus on July 2nd at Splash Antigua, The cooler fete now dubbed Back for 10 as this is the 10th installment is expected to be action-packed with entertainment and vybz.

Organizers have expressed excitement in bringing back the event to its patrons promising lots of surprises to mark its 10th anniversary.

Today, the duo of Marketing Machine and The Source announced its prices as follows;

Early Bird – $50 each on single tix

Single Tix – $75 (after early bird sales)

20-49 Tix- $60 each

50-99 tix- $50 each

100+ – $40 each

Tickets can be purchased at The Source Clothing Company and Via The ticketing app. Early Bird ticket specials will run from Today Thursday 12th May and ends Saturday 14th May.

For more info visit The Marketing Machine social media pages.

