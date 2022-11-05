Lionfish Project to be Subject of Documentary

Antigua will host the first Antigua Open Lionfish Tournament on November 18th-20th, 2022. Co-sponsored by Elkhorn Marine Conservancy (EMC) (https://www.emcantigua.org) and Lionfish University (https://lionfishuniversity.org), the tournament will be capped with a festival in Nelson’s Dockyard on November 20th from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

UK based filmmaker Dean Arnett has announced that he will document the upcoming Antigua Open Lionfish Tournament. Arnett, formerly with the BBC, is an international award winning, self-shoot producer, video consultant and media trainer.

He has over 30 years experience in production, including a long BBC career, mixed with international training and production for broadcasters and corporate clients including some of the world’s biggest brands.

Mr. Arnett has filmed and produced documentaries all over the world, most notably for the BBC and Discovery. His documentaries are usually character-led films, notoriously centered around the human condition, no matter what the subject. He also does corporate video, music videos, media training and designs story-telling narratives and campaigns.

Mr. Arnett will produce the documentary supported by the tournament organizers, the Galleon Foundation, Karen Mae Hill from the Antigua High Commission in London and Government House.

The Antigua Open Lionfish Tournament is co-sponsored by Elkhorn Marine Conservancy and Lionfish University, and is made possible by the generous support of the Ministry of Tourism and the Honorable Minister Max Fernandez, Mill Reef Club as a platinum sponsor, Elite Island Resorts as a silver sponsor, and other island stakeholders, including the National Parks Authority, Fisheries, Coast Guard, local media, dive shops, fishermen, and others.

To register for the tournament, visit https://antigualionfish.com, and for more information contact [email protected].

