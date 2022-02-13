Life Conference & Fin Fête Will Be Staged On 2-22-22

Significant Tie-in Between Conference Date and Financial Empowerment Theme

SamuelFields Consulting Group (SFCG) is gearing up to host the first virtual Lifestyle Inspired by Financial Empowerment (LIFE) CONFERENCE & FIN FÊTE. Positioned as a Community eLearning initiative, SFCG believes that an investment in knowledge pays the best interest. Staged on Tuesday February 22, 2022, the day has been dubbed “Twosday” and the theme of the conference is: “Putting 2 + 2 Together: It’s about Mindset and Lifestyle Changes.”

Consistent with the theme, the Conference offers a 2-in-1 experience:

The LIFE CONFERENCE (8:15am – 3:00pm) offers professional Financial Management Masterclasses and a Networking Mastermind Lounge. Attendees can participate in lectures and also network with presenters and attendees. An eCertificate of Completion will be awarded to all participants. Accountants can earn 4.5 verifiable Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours as endorsed by the ICAEC – Antigua Branch. Cost of Registration $120

The FIN FÊTE (3:00pm – 6:45pm) has been designed to address 7 dimensions of wellness: financial, spiritual, emotional, intellectual, physical, social and environmental. Well-being Empowerment Zones will feature a range of lifestyle topics and feature roundtables and demos. This will improve participants’ knowledge about how to achieve their financial goals while addressing key quality of life issues. Cost of Registration FREE

“We have selected the most magical date of the century, February 22, 2022 to send a strong message. In addition to having all twos, this date falls on a Tuesday. We will tie-in the repeated number pattern in the date, to address both the negative continuous cycle of overspending and repeating past financial mistakes. Many of us do not realize that our financial success depends more on ‘repeating’ good money habits than on our income,” said CEO of SFCG, Megan Samuel-Fields.

Highlights of the LIFE CONFERENCE & FIN FÊTE

Featuring 25 local, regional and international presenters and 15 financial empowerment sessions, the event is sponsored by: ACB Caribbean, James and Maginley Ltd., Tradewinds Hotel and Bryson’s Insurance.

Opening Ceremony and Lunch session will be live-streamed from TradeWinds Hotel. Presenters and attendees will connect virtually using Zoom Events.

First session is an interactive meditative “Morning Vibes” led by MC Dyalekt, Music and Finance educator who hails from the USVI. Attendees will go through a series of mindset changing exercises, including identifying their money mantra.

Keynote Speaker – US based Antiguan, Mac Gardner, a Certified Financial Planner and Author. He will discuss: Whose Dreams are You Chasing? Take Control of Your Finances and Live the Life You Imagine.

Launch of ACB Caribbean’s “Simply Smarter Business” a business unit developed to cater specifically to small businesses and entrepreneurs.

A range of topics that address professional and lifestyle interests: Bitcoin, vision boards, planning your financial COVID comeback, art and creativity, faithpreneurship, and a “Conference Money Jam” by an ensemble of local, regional and international artistes. Attendees will gain valuable tips, tools and tactics to improve their financial well-being.

For the Agenda and Registration information: https://bit.ly/3gWRxf7”

About SamuelFields Consulting Group (SFCG)

As a Community eLearning Partner, SFCG’s dedicated network of experts provides a wide range of professional services, including financial planning, accounting, auditing, management and marketing. We help our clients maintain financial security through saving, sound investing mindset changes and lifestyle choices to achieve financial empowerment.

