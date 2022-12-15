Liberta men arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences

Two men appear to have been operating a drug-distribution enterprise from their house, after a search warrant executed by the police revealed drugs and related apparatus.

According to reports, officers went on duty in Liberta on December 12, at about 5 a.m. They executed a search warrant on the premises of a 26-year-old Table Hill Gordon man in the presence of his 38-year-old Hamlet Road colleague.

During the search, the lawmen found one digital scale; three transparent plastic bags containing an unknown quantity of marijuana; and two other plastic bags, each containing several small Ziploc bags with marijuana.

The officers also discovered a hedge cutter, a chainsaw, an electrical transformer, one jigsaw, one blower, two black tarpaulins and one blue Toyota Vitz motor car with a rental registration plate.

The officers seized the items and took them to the Liberta Police Station for investigation purposes.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to transfer the controlled drug, and they were subsequently transported to the St. John’s Police Station.

Meanwhile, a Clare Hall man who was arrested for several breaches to the law, following his disorderly conduct, was reprimanded and discharged after appearing in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 14.

McLean “Ibob” Samuel appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh, who, after hearing his version of the events, imposed the light sentence.

Reports are that officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) taskforce and other CID personnel were on their way to execute a warrant at about 3:20 p.m. on December 12.

While on duty in Clare Hall they saw Samuel cursing and behaving in a disorderly manner with a brown wooden object in his hand.

As a result, an officer approached Samuel, identified himself, cautioned the man, and asked him to put down the object, which reportedly was a stick.

However, Samuel reportedly failed to comply with the officer’s orders, and so he was told that he would be arrested for disorderly conduct.

Reports are that the villager then ran into a wooden structure and

barricaded himself, which resulted in the officers using force to apprehend him.

Samuel, in his version to the court, said he had just returned from a nearby shop when he observed some men running through his house during an apparent chase, and he became upset.

He said this was the reason for his behaviour; and when he tried to explain to the officers why he was upset they ignored him and started to bark orders at him.

SOURCE: Real News

