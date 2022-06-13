LIAT says masks are mandatory on all its flights

A REMINDER TO ALL OUR PASSENGERS:

Masks are still mandatory on ALL LIAT flights.

Over the last few months several of our destinations have relaxed their COVID rules including mask mandates.

While you may be able to enter some airports without masks, it is still mandatory to wear your masks on ALL LIAT flights.

We look forward to when we are out of the pandemic but until then, let’s help keep travel safe for everyone across the region.

We look forward to welcoming you onboard and don't forget your mask!

