LIAT officials invited to Cabinet to discuss airline’s expansion

CABINET NOTES:

The Cabinet invited three officials from the Administrative office of LIAT to speak of its future role and expansion. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP FOR NEWS UPDATES.

Two officials were present while the third administrator joined virtually.

In the proposed new LIAT, the salaries, wages and other emoluments will take up a smaller part of its cost of operations. Currently three aircraft are being utilized, as opposed to 10 aircraft before the collapse of LIAT.

The schedule plan for the new LIAT is intended to reflect the commercial needs and fulfillment of the territories; any destination requiring more flights than has been deemed necessary, would make a special payment to realize its ambition.

A minimum revenue guarantee (MRG) would be applied in order to determine what that cost would be.

Every territory to which LIAT flies will be asked to purchase shares, so that the burdens and the benefits can be equitably shared.

The revenue earned by LIAT over these past twenty (20) months shows a small operating profit. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP FOR NEWS UPDATES.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP