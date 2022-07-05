LGBTQ Activist welcomes ruling on buggery laws

Transgender woman Washington Bramble has welcomed a decision of the High Court to regarding Antigua and Barbuda’s Buggery Laws.

She said: “This is a victory years in the making. Next step, gender identity legislation and hate crime legislation.

To our heterosexual community, this is a victory for you, as our law also criminalized anal sex between a CIS man and a CIS woman.”

The Court in St. John’s today ruled that Sections 12 and 15 of the Sexual Offences Act was unconstitutional.

High Court rules Antigua and Barbuda’s buggery law contravenes Constitutional rights of citizens

