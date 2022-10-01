Lewis promises Rural West that Magistrates Court will be relocated from Knuckleblock complex under his stewardship

Senator Richard Lewis – the United Progressive Party (UPP) Candidate for St. John’s Rural West – vows that, under his stewardship, constituents will enjoy the use of the Knuckleblock Community Centre, since he will ensure the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court is relocated.

In yet another promise, the Cabinet has announced that the Court should be out of the complex by December of this year.

The UPP Candidate says he has no confidence in the December date, since the roof at the Court’s previous location has to be replaced and no work has begun, as yet.

Lewis notes that other communities have use of facilities that were built for them, but the people of St. John’s Rural West have been treated with disdain.

Lewis, the Senate Minority Leader, has been advocating for the Court’s removal for some time. In several forums, he has objected to the facility having been placed in the complex, noting that it was a donation to the community from the Government and People of China, which was skillfully negotiated by former Prime Minister Dr. Baldwin Spencer.

A source says that Lewis’ Antigua Labour Party opponent is concerned about her chances of a win if the Court is not relocated and the people of the community are not given access.

Meanwhile, a private contractor is undertaking repair work inside the Court’s High Street building. However, there is no indication that the renovation work includes the replacement of the leaking roof.

But according to a source, Court officials have resolved that if the roof is not removed and replaced, then the move will not take place.

