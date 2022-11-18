LETTER: Wicked Gaston Browne & The ABLP 80 cents Minimum Wage

Prime Minister ofAntigua & Barbuda Gaston Browne

Dear editor,

I am not surprised by this WICKED government with the announced 80 cents increase in minimum wage.

This is so damn disrespectful to the highest order in this country. First thing in January Social Security will raise the amount AGAIN in contribution because of BOTH the current and past governments bad policy implemented.

Also, the poor and middle class, if that still exists, still can’t afford to buy food and pay electricity and water bills and they mean to tell only 80 cents we are worth. This 80 cents increase must be a joke, because by time the increase in Social Security happens next year, that 80 cents gone ah wussa.

Food has tripled itself in one year, and it seems like every week at the supermarket EVERYTHING is increased in price, and this WICKED government has the AUDACITY to come and tell people $9.00 is good enough.

It’s alleged that the recommendation/proposal was $10 but these WICKED government ministers see us as their slaves. Even $10 is still NOT enough but it would have been a good start. These are the same people who CLAIM they love people, but yet still Social Security going up next year and food prices increase weekly and its only 80 cents were worth.

This government at every turn and opportunity SPITS and releases FEASES in poor people faces at every opportunity they get.

All Cabinet minister currently in this WICKED government makes well over the minimum wage, they don’t pay utilities, and even during the period of Covid-19 NONE of them took a reduction in pay, and its alleged that a certain minister/s in this government asked for a pay increase while poor people were struggling to make ends meet in this country, and they claim to love the people. One long dutty chups!

I heard a clip where sweet mouth Benjamin committed to have the minimum wage committee meet every two years as required by law. Now keep in mind it took this government 8 LONG YEARS for the minimum wage committee to meet now we are on the very VERGE of an election where the ABLP will LOSE significantly and 80 cents is the best thing this caring government could come up with. I wonder if the RED COOL AID people from the ABLP are pleased with this announcement.

Gaston Browne your time as Prime Minister is coming to an END and there will be NO coming back. You and your cabinet can continue to live the lavish lifestyles because your time as Prime Minister is coming to an END.

Remember Antiguans and Barbudan’s, the ABLP minister only cares about their pockets and to further enrich themselves, so we need to vote to useless, self-enrichment vagabonds out of office as soon as the election is called.

#RED DEAD. #ABLP FINISHED. #PETER WICKHAM NAH RUN ANTIGUA’S ELECTION.

#ABLP WICKED SET AH PEOPLE. #VOTE THEM OUT.

David Francis

Fed Up Citizen

