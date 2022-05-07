LETTER: Who Killed Neltha Telemaque?

CLICK HERE TO JOIN WHAT’S APP GROUP

DEAR EDITOR:

On December 5, 2021, the body of 25-year-old Neltha Telemaque was discovered at the Burma Dump with multiple wounds about her body.

She had been brutally murdered and disregarded, as to say her life amounted to nothing.

I remember very vividly in my mind, what it felt like that Sunday morning to race toward the site, heart in hand, swerving through traffic, hoping that the young woman’s body was not hers.

I remember the screams of anguish, some being my own, upon receiving confirmation that we would never see her smile, or hear her voice again. Words cannot describe how it felt when that realization kicked in.

Last we heard she was going to drop off a car she had borrowed from someone, and collect some money she was owed. However, we still can’t be sure. So no one really knows.

It has been five months since that dreadful morning and very limited progress has been made.

Please tell me why her fiance was allowed to return to New York, after what was, in my opinion, a very mediocre interrogation. The first chance he got he was on the next plane out and did not even attend her funeral.

The incompetence of the police force baffles me as the only murders solved are the ones where the culprits are handed to them on a silver platter. Is it because of the lack of resources or is it corruption?

At the end of the day, too many women are being murdered and nothing is being done about it.

From where I am standing, unless you are slinging drugs, your case is not on the priority list.

We need answers and we need them now.

#JusticeForNeltha

