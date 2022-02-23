LETTER: Where Is Propagandist Dane Knight a.k.a Knight In Shining Armor?

Dear Editor,

For two straight nights Mr. loud mouth Dane Knight has not been on the air waves of Propaganda, so-called news organization Observer. I have the following questions for Mr Knight in shining armor.

Is it true loud mouth, propaganda and lies spreader Dane Knight has left Propaganda, Liar, UPP Station Observer Radio? Did liard Knight fall out with the fake news Observer board room? Dane, did you leave because you can’t get rid of the labourities we have working right in your organisation? Is it true you throwed a tandrum with the Snake Serpent because you cant get rid of labourities working for your fake news, terrorist, fake news organisation?

The Liard Trevor Walker you always big up was exposed as the liard that he is like yourself (birds of a feather flock together) lying on the government with the growth percentage which was exposed as a big lie and that alone should show the people how the UPP and Observer are nothing but liars and ensure they remain the useless opposition if they get any seats at all after the upcoming election.

Propagandist Dane Knight, you need to sit down and understand The Honorable Prime Minister Gaston Browne will beat UPP and Terrorist Organization Observer 17-0 in your tails. Right now, the foreigner is behind us significantly and we have been registering them across all constituentcies in numbers so prepare for defeat. everybody in the coming months will get work, people will get water and roads will be fixed. We the laborites are out in the field doing the work behind the scenes to ensure we retire Lovell permanently, shut down Liard, fake news Observer and ensure The Honorable Prime Minister Gaston Browne remains in power for the next 50 years and more.

Please stay off the air waves, with your loud annoying voice, spreading your lies and propaganda nightly. The people of Antigua and Barbuda has seen right through you and the UPP and you all will be defeated if the election was called tomorrow 17-0 in yours and UPP behind.

Prepare your pressure pills because the defeat thats coming for you and the UPP will be legendary, and you and the UPP won’t be able to catch yourselves ever again. If you look sharp Knight, after this election you will have to flee the country. Stay off the airwaves, with that annoying, loud, squeaky voice, Liard mouth.

Labor all the way!

David Francis

ABLP Supporter

