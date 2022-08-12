LETTER: When will long wait times at the hospital end?

SLB-MSJMC

Dear Editor,

I wonder when the issue of patients waiting hours to see the doctor at the ER will be addressed…I have been waiting to see the neurologist since 1:30pm in afternoon. It is now 11:30pm and still no progress.

There are patients here since around 11:00pm still waiting.

We all enquired and all we are getting is “they don’t know when we will get to see the lone doctor on duty.”

…This is beyond outrageous.

Someone just sprayed pepper spray around the more critical patients and had the entire ER staff and patients gasping for their breaths smh.

HELP!

