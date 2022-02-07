LETTER: Using the political platform to verbally disrespect their opponents

Lovell

Dear Editor,

I am a young Antiguan who is thinking seriously to cast my vote, for the first time in the upcoming general elections.

I will admit that I am presently spending a lot of time reading several articles in the online news portals and listening to the talk shows on the three main radio stations, ZDK, Pointe FM & Observer Newsco.

Although I find the discussions very enlightening and the articles very informative, I am yet left baffled as to why our political pundits are using the political platform to verbally disrespect their opponents.

Recently, the nation’s prime minister was referred to as a “dog….. ” On some talk shows the radio hosts has gotten very callous and very personal with their opponents.. Now, is this what politics is all about? I really thought politics is debating the issues of the country in a respectful manner…. In my view the time has come where our candidates & radio show hosts should be held accountable to an office of decorum.

Antiguans are a people who usually display a high standard. Hence, it confuses me as to why some candidates & radio show hosts stoop so low to get across their messages. I do understand that at this time there will be some tension between both sides but getting personal & ridiculing the opponent is certainly uncalled for.

Now where is the voice of the Christian Council? We, the younger generation need to see better politics and not persons been ridicule in a personal & deplorable manner.

Remember The following quote comes to mind

Simple minds discuss people

Average minds discuss events

Great minds discuss ideas !!

Youth

