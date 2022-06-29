LETTER: UPP is the cause of their own downfall

Dear Editor,

For the past several weeks, I have been posting letters on this platform to express the sentiments that I have towards our upcoming election.

Interestingly, persons have responded to my letters indicating that they believe that I am a political operative. Others, think that my sentiments could be a little more balance since I consider myself as one of those persons who is on the political fence trying to make up my mind as to which party I will vote for, when that time comes.

For the record, I have no obligation neither do I have any allegiance to any political party. However, like any other individual, I have my own convictions based on what I see, what I hear and what I have learnt from the talk shows, discussions & the reading of news articles.

As an Antiguan, the love of my country will always come first so I would not hesitate to express what I would like best for my country.

Initially, I thought DNA would have been the best administration to govern this country. I felt they would have brought a breath of fresh air to governance, since they are not in the mud slinging with their opponents & they strongly advocate that their policies & programs are based on proper accountability, transparency & integrity.

Unfortunately, after the declaration of their candidates I was left extremely disappointed. The youngsters in the DNA party have not convince me that they can manage the adminstrative affairs of our country. At the same time, I am still having difficulty to forgive & forget one of the party’s hierarchy who spent much energies during his time with UPP, degrading our Caribbean brothers & sisters. As a result, as one may say, I am forced to select the best of the two evils, , between ABLP & UPP.

So far, according to my trusted instincts, I am of the firm view that UPP’s priority is not set right. Their PRIMARY focus, seems to be one of getting rid of the Labour party from Antigua’s politics at any cost. Governing the country’s affairs has become SECONDARY on the UPP’s agenda. In my view, this was their downfall during their tenure of 2004 to 2014. Now in 2022 they are repeating the same mistake. This has lead me to think that UPP is putting the cart before the horse.

Additionally, I am a bit apprehensive about their character of getting angry & aggressive when they are been opposed. Democracy does not teach us that. Daren Matthew Ward & Peter Wykham, as professionals, were recently victims of such behavior. They were seen as public enemy #1 by UPP.

I also question why the good senator, Johnathan Joseph uses the religious pulpit to politicize. Where is that line drawn between politics & the church?

As for Lovell’s age, I don’t think it should not prohibit him to make a contribution to politics but his track record as a Finance minister has proven to be a dismal failure.

I will certainly give Richard Lewis, Cortwright Marshall, Alex Browne & Anthony Smith Jr, thumbs up for their intellect but they are surrounded & controlled by contaminants in the likes of Defreitas & Serpant who seemed to be filled with hate and anger coming from organizations like LUMP, FAITHFUL NATIONALS & THE MOVEMENT.

Dr. Cleon Athill and Alister Thomas are percieved to be lazy & not a people’s person. It is obvious that both are seeking a political pension. Pringle, Quinn, Potter & Peter Reds clearly needs to be educated or coached alot more. They are all shallow & need to enhance their political skills in public administration. Sean Bird & Sherfield Bowen on the other hand were labourites and now displaying that they have an axe to grind so they are both showing a motive to seek revenge.

With all that been said, the Labour party is the only choice to govern this country, at least for now. Yes, they have made blunders, but it is clear that their plans & policies are benefiting the country & raising the livelihood of the masses in economic areas such as housing, education, transportation, health & entrepreneurship.

Fitzroy

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP