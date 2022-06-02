LETTER: To the RPFAB & Immigration Department of Antigua and Barbuda

Immigration Chief, Yearwood

Dear Editor,

I am writing to your news portal to express my alarm about alleged crimes being committed across the country with announcements only coming from the Cabinet or the News Platform.

A few months ago, if I recalled correctly, the Cabinet announced to the nation a young girl was alleged raped by a group of sick perverted boys, and we didn’t hear any announced from the Police before the Cabinet announcement or after the Cabinet announcement about any investigation or if those sick perverted boys have been dealt with by the law.

There has since been allegedly lots o raping of young innocent young girls across this island and its been revealed via the News Portal website.

Even lately a robbery happened in Jolly Harbor, in Paynter’s a man allegedly had his Pistol stolen, and in Clare Hall a man shot inside a pickup truck shattering his glass and tweeter of his truck.

A person had their 2021 Hyundai Tucson stolen and there has been no Bulletin from the Police to alert the public to look out or such vehicle.

The Immigration Department of Antigua and Barbuda had allegedly detained 7 Haitian national now they are missing.

Now we’re recently hearing Indian nationals were booked on a flight to return to their home country because alleged they were informed they didn’t have the proper documents to transit to the country they were allegedly transiting to.

I say this to say, is it because we are heading into an election year the Police Force and the Immigration Department are hiding these crimes committed from the people of this country to make the current government look good and make it seem as if crime is very low.

The Police and Immigration Department, you work for the citizens of this country not the politicians, if there are crimes being committed, we need to hear it from the relevant agency not the Cabinet or a news Portal first.

Sadio,

A Concerned Resident