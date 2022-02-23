LETTER: To The Prime Minister And Government Of Antigua & Barbuda: Fruits Of A Failed Government With A Failed State

Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda 2022

It has been pellucid for quite some time now that the ABLP government does indeed consider all the people of Antigua & Barbuda to be fools. Even before the covid-19 pandemic started, the prime minister was on the airways parading the BIG lie of the nation’s GDP being so high. Economic growth much better than any other Caribbean nation and even surpassing the major countries in the western hemisphere.

Then came Mr. Covid-19. Landed as a thief in the night and stole the GDP. All the gains that the nation was perceived to have obtained suddenly went missing. The about a half billion dollars that the junior finance minister mentioned; that was secured to help us through the pandemic; got the virus also and vanished.

Where did all the money go? If the economy is doing so good, then there must be obvious signs of the benefits shown in the public. Instead, there are only signs of hardship and sufferings.

By its fruits a tree is known. You tell me that it is an orange tree; then when it produces fruits, I do expect them to be oranges.

As we survey the landscape and horizon of the economic climate here in our nation, there is DEFINITELY no sign of a flourishing economy. You tell us where the fruits of a growing and vibrant economy are when:

1. Public servants ( CBH workers, nurses, etc) are crying out for their monies. Industrial actions have to be taken to force the government to pay their monies.

2. Law enforcement officers are lamenting the poor conditions under which they function and the lack of proper equipment, no proper police stations, inadequate fire engines, and the list goes on.

3. The police service commission had to seek help from an investor in Barbuda (PLH) to rent a building to accommodate the police station because the government has failed to do its job.

4. The public water situation is deplorable.

5. A secondary school ( Sir Novelle Richards academy) has no science laboratory and library.

6. The roads are in deplorable conditions.

7. The list can go on and on.

These are not the fruits of a thriving, buoyant economy. Instead, they are clear effects of a failed state as a result of a government that is incompetent and corrupt. These are obvious results of corruption gone unchecked.

I hear a so-called political analyst speaks about a minister of public utilities being praised if he solves the water problem in Antigua. Such filth! These are the basics. Ensuring that the public is able to obtain a consistent supply of potable water is a basic functionality of any government. When you go beyond that and can clearly show that not only can you supply water consistently but have in place the capacity to store water in the event of emergencies. Then can we laud praise on the person.

Get real. Are you so stupid? Look around and you will clearly see that the country is a failed state simply because of a government that is CORRUPT AND INCOMPETENT.

The people of Antigua need to wake up. No government should come to you and brag that it builds schools, fix roads, etc. These are the expected functionalities of a government.

Antigua is in for a very sad awakening when the bottom finally drops out. The people have allowed corrupt and demonic politrickians to take advantage of them for too long.

The fruits of a high GDP apparently are only for a very small minority of the population while the majority laments in suffering and poverty.

One thing is certain : the handwriting is on the wall. This country is soon to fall and all its corrupt leaders and their cronies will pay dearly for their evil deeds.

God sees and knows EVERYTHING. JUDGEMENT DAY WILL COME AND EVERY MAN TO HIS OWN. TO ACCOUNT FOR THE STEWARDSHIP IN THIS LIFE.

Take heed to that: Mr. radio talk show host, prime misleader, religious misleader, statutory board members, air traffic controller, trade union misleaders, calypsonian, taxi drivers, bus drivers, hotel owners, supermarket owners, …….. YOUR CORRUPTION WILL RESULT IN YOUR DESTRUCTION.

WAKE UP Antiguans! What does it profit you to accept some fleeting filthy loot and lose your soul?

J. Surhamme

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.