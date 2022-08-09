LETTER: To say that white people ought to be viewed as enemies simply because they are white is a hateful and irresponsible statement

Dear Editor:

Observer Media Group needs to do better.

Last night, I was listening to Observer’s Snake Pit and a caller was rambling on making some disturbing pronouncements. Firstly, the caller said, “The white man should always be viewed as the enemy.”

I waited with bated breath to hear if that statement would have been checked by any of the hosts because that statement is easily classified as hate speech.

I am a proud black woman and I don’t believe white people oftentimes need defenders because whether they want to accept it or not, white supremacy has done a number on a lot of races.

However, to say that white people ought to be viewed as enemies simply because they are white is a hateful and irresponsible statement that ought not to be uttered on media.

Further, the caller went on to mention assassination at which point Mr. Knight intervened (a delayed response might I add), asking the caller to “take back” that statement. However, the caller went on to debate and try to justify their use of the term.

I do not understand how a media company can allow its ethics to be compromised by guests or callers. The individual did not “take back” the statement but was allowed to continue with their diatribe.

Also, a woman who’s been on the programme quite regularly in recent times needs to learn to prepare herself to be on a programme discussing current events.

She cannot hope to lend meaningful perspectives on topics she’s only learning of because of Mr. Knight.

This woman never seems to have scanned a credible news report and when Mr. Knight would ask her if she knows what’s happening in so and so neighbouring country, her response oftentimes is, “Wha’?” Madame, when you are uninformed of what’s happening here, regionally or internationally, it comes across as you are on the station to preach the message of UPP come what may because you have no substance to weigh your stance against.

I am a lover of local media but can we please do better.

Signed

Media lover.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP