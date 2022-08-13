LETTER: This bar must be closed

PLEASE ALLOW THE CONCERNS HERE TO BE PUBLISHED IN YOUR PAPER.

The people of Brown’s Avenue are still crying out to the magistrate and court who issued licence to the “13 bar and restaurant” to operate in the village: The court needs to act now and revoke the permission that was granted.

The correct procedures for licensing were not adhered to since the community residents were NEVER involved in the decision to grant license for the bar/restaurant to be opened.

It has been over two years and yet still the authorities have failed to perform their duties as they should.

Over 20 residents of the community have signed a petition for this establishment to be closed and yet still the courts continue to show no concern whatsoever.

Let me reiterate that the residents of the community were NEVER called upon to give their opinion on having a bar operate less than 25 feet from the closest neighbors.

To date, the lawlessness continues to damage a once quiet and clean environment. The patrons of this establishment continue to dispose of their garbage ( bottles, paper plates, cups, ) on the street and on vacant lands. The Central Board of Health also needs to get involve and investigate the litter situation that this establishment has presented to the community.

We have suffered enough. The people DEMAND justice. When will the ordinary people get justice.

This bar must be closed.

The magistrate who issued license for this bar to operate should immediately request the revocation of the license.

This lawlessness must not be allowed to continue.

Once again: THE PEOPLE AFRE CRYING OUT FOR JUSTICE.

LET THE WORD GO FORTH LOUD AND CLEAR: WE NEED THIS BAR CLOSED IMMEDIATELY.

WE CANNOT CONTINUE TO ALLOW SOME GREEDY PEOPLE AND RUM THRISTY VAGABONDS TO DAMAGE OUR COMMUNITY WITH THEIR LITTER, NOISE POLLUTION AND INDECENT BEHAVIOR.

SHUT IT DOWN NOW ! SHUT IT DOWN NOW! SHUT IT DOWN NOW!

