LETTER: This Amnesty Is Just a BRIBE

The amnesty will pave the way for non-nationals to be put on a path to obtain Antigua and Barbuda citizenship

DEAR EDITOR:

This cancellation of fees owing to the state is just a bribe to non-nationals ahead of a General Election. They must take it while they can get it.

Antigua and Barbuda is a corrupt nation that is being badly misgoverned, and where there is no justice.

When the non-nationals go out to vote they must always remember thirty four (34) year old Shanell Thomas, a native of the Commonwealth of Dominica, whose life was snuffed out quite unnecessarily by our security forces.

This pattern of dealing with escaped prisoners has been going on for the past sixty and over years, and I am simply saying that, as a nation, we must force a change. It’s disgusting.

You can’t have the same people who just done kill somebody, next day going to investigate another person for committing the exact same crime. I beg you pardon.

Roy

