LETTER: These loud speakers are annoying

Dear Editor,

These loud speakers are annoying asf !!!!

Yes I get it, it’s election time, but have so common sense. How police giving permits for loud speakers at 6 am? How ??? Make it make sense please.

Jumping out of your sleep hearing “Lovell incompetent” and “Gaston wicked” it’s annoying!!!!

My little suggestion is loud speakers Monday to Friday 4 pm to 8:30 pm, Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 9 pm.

School zones off limit, just imagine trying to teach your class ana hearing right next to your classroom political campaign songs loud loud!!!!.

Let’s common sense prevail please.

And to the persons who take politics to heart, remember the neighbor you cussing bout red /blue/ orange/ green / white, an stop talking to, remember where you’re going to get tank water to drink again!!!

Also remember Lovell gets $13,000 per month, Gaston gets $15,000 plus per month !!!!

Stop mek politics tun u innah fool.

