LETTER: The unappreciated fathers

DEAR EDITOR:

This ah the BS we great fathers going through. For Mother’s Day stores and restaurants have specials like crazy.

Discounts, you name it, local pastry, bakers etc doing all kinds of gift boxes etc. Facebook, Instagram are flooded with advertisements for Mother's Day.

Now Father’s Day, not one skunt! Or very limited stuff.

Trust and believe I won’t be supporting no restaurant, stores, persons who did things for Mother’s Day and not for Father’s Day.

We men already being at a disadvantage – a father has to get a letter from the mother to apply for a passport for his child but the mother doesn’t.

Just because of spite a mother can take a father to court for child support. SMH.

Now to this BS that a child is best to live with the mother, hmmm really?

Only thing the court has done in the favor of males is mandatory DNA tests. Now look dey jacket nf a gi way like AG Morgan ah hab sale.

With this being said, you business people need to do better, we fathers (well the great ones) need our day respected, and the treats for mothers give us likkle dey please.

And just like the electricity when the rasta man from APUA come, I am out.

I Am not bitter. I am for f**king frustrated.

