LETTER: The Diagnosis of Gaston “Gaslighter” Browne

Dear Editor,

Gaslighters are masterful manipulators. They subtly twist stories and turn them around to make it seem like the other person is at fault.

They often deflect attention and blame away from themselves, to make others feel guilty. This type of emotional manipulation is a disorder and it is called gaslighting.

If you want to hear what Gaston Browne is worried about, listen to the baseless accusations that he levies against his opponents.

In early May, PM Browne alleged that there are 3 rapists on the UPP slate of candidates. Most people were shocked at the outrageous statement that seemed to come out of nowhere.

Then the story shifted to a young woman who was molested by a UPP candidate as a child. According to the Prime Minister, the young woman approached him with the complaint about being raped by a candidate on the UPP slate.

That story was bandied about for about three weeks, until it was revealed that Addison Browne, his 43 year old brother was convicted of raping a 13-year old girl.

Now most people, knowing that a relative is facing rape charges, would steer clear of that subject. But not Gaston Browne.

The way his brain works is that he can gain an advantage by throwing mud first, to confuse the public ahead of the breaking story.

Emotional manipulation and projection have characterized Gaston Browne’s tenure as Prime Minister. Look at the case of the abduction of Choksi.

Whereas the PM of Dominica had little to say on the matter, Gaston Browne publicly declared that Choksi may have taken his girlfriend to Dominica on a romantic trip and got caught. Again Browne used the opportunity to “get ahead of the story” and to distract and deflect from any accusations that could potentially be levied against him, ahead of the investigation and unfolding of the facts.

Then there was a rumor of a “goat in the garden.” Whereas most public officials would disregard such comments, the way Gaston Browne chose to deflect that argument was to begin to question the virility of Political Leader Harold Lovell. It may have come across as bizarre, but it was gaslighting at work.

The case of the buses against Harold Lovell, Wilmoth Daniel and Jacqui Quinn, is another classic gaslighting tactic. That case has been thrown out twice in the courts. Yet Gaston Browne is determined to keep that negative story on the back burner, to create a halo of doubt and continue to undermine his opponents.

Interestingly, Gaston even gaslights members of his own team and several of his Ministers have been thrown under the bus, for extra effect.

Recently, Cutie Benjamin was accused of ordering a fire truck that was fit for Cooks Dump. Of course that was a “double deflection” designed by Gaston Browne, to mask the eBooks and the “single fire truck” scandals.

Some may dismiss these incidents as politics, but gaslighting is more than politics for Gaston Browne. It is a reflex defense mechanism that he just can’t help. It maybe even be characterized as a sign of immaturity, but it is a legitimate clinical diagnosis.

Gaslighters are domineering but work to present themselves as kind, generous, intelligent, and trustworthy. These manipulators use subtlety to their advantage. They undermine their victim, but in a way that isn’t so obvious or threatening.

They also deflect their victim’s arguments and objections by asserting that the victim is just tired, confused or overreacting.

But why does Gaston Browne engage in such behaviors? Simply put, gaslighting is a disorder. When someone deflects, they are trying to feel less guilty, avoid negative consequences, and put the blame on others.

A gaslighter will deflect their guilt onto the person who they believe is likely to accuse them. Self protection by obfuscation. It makes Gaston feel empowered and if he feels overwhelmed, he threatens his opponents with a lawsuit.

Similar to Donald Trump, Gaston is a dangerous gaslighter in name and nature! PAY ATTENTION.

Sincerely,

Sunbeam

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP