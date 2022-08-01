LETTER: Sprat offered up to lull populace into comfort zone of premature resolution

DEAR EDITOR:

Regarding your article — Fraud-accused trio in customs racket set for court on Wednesday — I hope this kung Fu can be seen as just that.

This bone that we have been thrown, is nothing but an attempt to exonerate the primus inter pares and make him appear squeaky clean, as part of damage control on the eve of an election.

These sprat that have been offered, are to lull the populace into a comfort zone of premature resolution; and does not and will not address the wider and deeper part of an iceberg conspiracy involving millions of dollars, murder and attempted murder.

Oracle

