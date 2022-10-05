LETTER: Question to the minister concerning the Amnesty program

Dear Editor,

Good morning, this is a question to the minister, concerning the Amnesty program.

Now I have been granted citizenship here in Antigua, I’m in the process of getting the relevant documents required for my February appointment.

I have also found employment, as we that are granted don’t need a work permit, now my hiccup is, I am trying desperately to open a bank account, but finding it difficult to do so at ECAB bank.

Why? I have one of the first sets of amnesty certificates, and the bank is requesting the updated one, so I have been turned away twice. Because that first one doesn’t have to the lower area, “residency or citizenship” with the relevant tick. So my concerns are, what do I do?

I had called immigration and asked, but was told I have to wait for my appointment, which is on February 13th, 2023.

How long can it take to do an updated certificate and why am I getting the run around in processing and sorting myself out? WHY? I need help and answers.

New Citizenship

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP