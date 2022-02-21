LETTER: Politicians playing games with constituents

Dear editor please allow me some space in your news.

Can you imagine after all we have been through with covid and so many struggling to survive in this economic climate lots of politicians out there are still playing games with the constituents who have voted for them over the years to put them in office.

Look at Sir Robin he does nothing for Willikies people I spoke to a young lady who live in Willikies her entire family support Robin over the years even her she not working since covid and not even one food package, she voting for Mr. Alex Brown and you hearing a lot of that in Willikies and Glanville. When you reach Freetown Mr. Weston trying hard but lots persons have not seen him.

You reach Pares and Parham Asot have very little respect for his constituency, but since Gaston put he out he playing Jesus.

Michael Browne after all his troubles he is going great, Dean Jonas looks good just need to some infrastructure work in his Area.

Maria Browne great job at her Ministry level but have been poor in her constituency but she has a nice program now helping to improve homes she has good campaigner on her team Manhunt.

Melford he doing good work as well on the infrastructure but needs more programs in his constituency.

Prime Minister Browne great work in his constituency helps a lot of people.

Chet is good but some others not really doing nothing much but them who taking the people for granted go feel the people hand they better get serious because people out there serious.

Thank to Antigua newsroom the best in bringing news.

Political observer.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.