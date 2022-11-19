LETTER: Person of Interest

ABLP Leader Gaston Browne

Dear Editor,

Dear Honorable Gaston Brown, it’s my esteemed pleasure to write this letter.

I’m really grateful for seeing how you care for our fellow Caribbean brothers and sisters by extending amnesty so that illegal immigrants could become regularized.

Over the years, we realized that our nation began to be diverse in culture, whereas to date, you can see us integrating with other Caribbean countries’ traditions. which plays a major role in letting our children know about our ancestors and see that we are all one.

Now it’s boiling down to election time, and I know the Antigua and Barbuda Labor Party (ABLP) will take home all seats because there is no government that can lead us to greener pastures.

The United Progressive Party has shown much hatred toward non-nationals, and it’s evident because one of their own is married to a Jamaican, and they made a complete mockery of him on a radio program.

As I can recall, the UPP government mistreated our Caricom brothers and sisters as they mention, “Three years you live in a country and you are allowed to vote.”

In that year, the UPP government spiked a mass deportation and used the 2004 Act to block legal residents from obtaining citizenship.

We were born in Antigua and Barbuda, or some set of hypocrites, because some of us are citizens or green card holders of the United States, Canada, and England, or we fly there to have our children.

So that’s why we have a problem when someone else resides in our country? If you don’t know, foreigners play a major role in our economy;

without the taxes from work permits and, by extension, any other tax they have to pay, our country would not be able to stay afloat.

To be honest, most of the jobs that we, the people of Antigua and Barbuda, refuse non-nationals, do so with pride and dignity.

If you take a look at our Caribbean Community countries like Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, and Montserrat, just to name a few, all these countries are democratic nations and part of the Commonwealth.

It’s time we, the people of Antigua and Barbuda, and legal residents stood together to put a complete stop to the opposition party. and believe that once you are in the process of becoming a permanent resident, you should have a voice in our political affairs.

If the constitution isn’t amended, I’m planning on submitting a private member’s bill so it could be debated in parliament.

I pray long life over you, Uncle Gassy, as you continue to push forward for the people of Antigua and Barbuda and its residents.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP