LETTER: Jury selection: Bias? Or what dem mean fu do?

How is it that you have jury duty but you’re actively commenting on an article of a case trial that you’re on the jury for?

That is straight BS! How is the defendant getting a fair trial?

Why is it that a member of the jury can’t be honest enough to say that they’re a family friend linked to either victim or defendant?

Is there really any due diligence when selecting the jury pool? Or it’s just because they never had a run in with the law (that you know about) which makes them selectable?

It’s hard to see innocent people go to jail because of a biased jury!

Yes dem jury dey one sided like traffic wen road ah get fix.

