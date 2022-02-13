LETTER: Jamaica, When you can’t ketch Kwaku!

Anthony Armstrong

The Jamaicans have a saying, “When you can’t ketch Kwaku you ketch him jacket” and clearly this is what has happened to our dear DPP whom his own people tried to “ketch!” That all the substantive accusations were dismissed or dropped except for the “jacket” of the matter appears to suggest some kind of plantation bad-mindedness towards the gentleman which could not stick so his basic character had to be tarnished. This is the epitome of Caribbean Justice!

We in Antigua have had the DPP in position for many years, having been appointed to the position by the UPP administration with whom he worked assiduously but quietly, not ever interfering or even voicing his opinion except for arguing law in the halls of Justice.

A quiet unobtrusive gentleman who clearly had swallowed many law books which made him easily recall laws and torts and all those words which send lawyers running to their libraries for their Law Reviews, Antigua’s DPP offered his qualified opinions when asked and to all who asked.

Recently, politics has begun to hound the Chambers of the DPP as both political parties begin prepping for the 2023 election which seems to be slated for this year. Not so long ago the decision by the DPP to seek a further decision on the matter of the Buses and the three UPP Executives has seen all the good he has done for both UPP and ABLP tossed out the window, as his job required him to close the small opening for misuse of state property by the UPP overlooked by the judge.

He must have realized that this misdemeanor had now opened to cavernous proportions by the ABLP, where highly valuable public assets like land and property were being converted to private use by politicians and their families.

The DPP saw where this was leading and required the Appeal Court to put a stop to politicians thinking they have the authority to use and abuse public property however insignificant, like converting public bus use to constituency use, and worse, government lands to private ownership by politicians.

The DPP has weathered the change of leadership and the political adversity of our torn 108 sq mile island, and as ‘he bang water cum yah’ he has been wise enough to work six days a week and take his Sabbath on the day ordained by his faith.

He has been good to Antigua & Barbuda, and is only when politics stirs up that his name may be heard from the lips of the politicos.

If Jamaica wants to eat its own, as we all were taught to do for hundreds of years, let them come to Antigua and find reason to attack Antigua’s DPP who has served us well, both UPP & ABLP.

Jamaica tek Kwaku jacket an gwarn!

