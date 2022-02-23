LETTER: Is there more to Verel Simon’s HMP death than we are being led to believe?

Verel Simon

Dear Editor,

Please allow me space in your Newspaper to express sincerest condolences to the entire family of Verel Simon, who died in the State Prison late last year. But I really cannot stand by and accept what could possibly be a possible trend setter for a small country such as Antigua and Barbuda.

There seems to be some sort of hush hush investigation that is presently taking place in Her Majesty’s Prison at the moment.

Sources claim that there was more to Simon’s death than what was lead to believe.

New information brought to light has revealed that an Autopsy was done but apparently the investigation leading up to that point was incomplete, hence the Police were sent back to do a thorough investigation on the matter.

As I understands it, family members were seeking to have a Coroner’s Inquest done before the actual autopsy. According to one family member Verel Simon had no other health issues other than his struggling mental illness.

The family member who wished to remain anonymous told this Paper that several letters were written to the Commissioner of Police, the Attorney General and the Prime Minister in regards to the said Coroner’s Inquest, all to no avail. A response in the matter was not even received. The Coroner at the time failed to do her duties and instead ordered the Police to proceed with an Autopsy.

And so here you have members of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda as well as the Coroner/Magistrate, knowing full well that any person who dies in a State Prison ought to have a Coroner’s Inquest in accordance with section 10 of the Coroner’s Act of the Laws of Antigua and Barbuda. After all, the State of Antigua and Barbuda is responsible for that person until their release from the Prison.

So the Coroner having failed to do her duties in the end made the Police look like fools and incapable of doing a proper investigation. But the real question is, are the Police afraid of standing up for their rights and speaking out or are they intimidated by who they have to deal with in this type of situation or in the Court system?

And so it is clear that a major investigation is currently taking place at the Prison but the only concern is why aren’t the public being aware of what is going on? Where is the Public Relations Officer for the RPFAB to shed some light on this? Isnt the Attorney General, who I might add is in charge of the Prison, ought to come forward and let the public know what’s goin on? Any abnormal or unnatural death that took place under the command of the Attorney General, it’s his duty to publicize his knowledge on the matter.

But as per the norm in Antigua and Barbuda anything that seriously affects this Government or sheds bad light on their “good governance policies” is swept under the carpet for no one to see.

Like the old adage says, “what happens in the dark must come to light.” Whatever hush hush investigation is taking place it’s now in the Public’s eye. And I implore all of you who is a part of the investigating team to do your work and do it properly. Leave no stones unturned. This could have happened to anyone of you, so do the right thing. Justice is what we want and justice will be had.

