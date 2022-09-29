LETTER: Harold Lovell held up to his commitment

ANR Photos

Dear Editor,

First of all I would like to say that “Commitment goes a long way”.

On September 13th 2022 I sent a letter to Antigua news room regarding to my road issue & commitments made by Melford Nicholas & Harold Lovell.

After seeing my outcry for help for myself & my neighbors Mr. Lovell contacted me on September 14th, 2022 & reassured me that he will get it done.

Let me give you a little bit of the story…

The road i am referring to is not a government road & we all know that it’s not the government’s responsibility. I’ve spoken to Mr. Nicholas numerous times about the situation I’ve explained to him that i know you don’t have to but we need help. He then made a commitment nearing up to the 2018 general elections. As seen in my previous letter the commitment was only to “secure” votes.

While canvassing the City East constituency Mr. Lovell made a stop at my house i explained to him the issues my self & neighbors were having with the road (water settlement) etc, he then made a commitment to assist me with some stones to ease my burden & i am happy to say that he fulfilled it on September 28th 2022.

Let’s get one thing clear. I never asked for asphalt, cement, gutters or a whole Friars hill road, airport construction project. Mainly because I know as i mentioned above it is not a government’s road or the government’s responsibility.

-Thank you for helping Mr. Lovell

