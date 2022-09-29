LETTER: Give ABLP another term in office and they will muzzle ALL news media

Dear Editor,

You must understand that, according to the ABLP, news is only important if it paints a positive view of their administration.

News like the debacle at Clareview is not considered worthy of reporting because it exposes the incompetence of the ABLP administration.

Give them another term in office, and they will muzzle ALL news media that does not heap praise on Gaston and his minions.

To be forewarned is to be forearmed. Beware of despots!

Keep the Freedom Flag Flying

