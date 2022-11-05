LETTER: George Wehner, you devious son of a b***h

So Mr Wehner released an audio recording of a conversation between him and a few passengers / guests ( Africans ) to our shores. From the sound of the recording you can tell that he secretly recorded the conversation.

You know that for those Africans, English isn’t their first language, but your devious attempt in trying to discredit Antigua Airways, SMH. You ask those men the same question three different ways to try to prove your point, which you missed clearly.

Questions to you Wehner:

1 How did you know those guys were in Jolly Harbor to pick them up?2 If you really had good intentions you wouldn’t have secretly recorded right?3. The guy asked you what or how do us in Antigua celebrate independence. Were you just so busy trying to play politics to answer the question?4.Why are you trying so hard to make the ABLP look bad? You know you’re making Antigua look bad in the same breath right?

So the bookings were messed up, the Africans were / are staying all over Antigua, but that set wasn’t to be at Paige Pond but Cortsland Hotel, which even the guy explained it but again you’re so caught up playing politics and trying to twist things it’s downright pathetic.Look Dey you’re so into politics that you couldn’t even remember the place Antigua recreation grounds and Governor General House. Shame on you.

Wehner you remind me of a person who’s trying to fit in, so you would say and do things to try to please the masses. UPP push you to the side for Serpent and you’re trying to stay relevant, but you’re looking more like a kiss ass.

