LETTER: Gaston wear a dam tie!

Dear Editor of Antigua Newsroom,

I love Gaston and I will be voting him, no question about that. I have seen too many photos of him at important occasions looking like a bachelor.

I understand he may not like wearing ties but for christ sakes, there are occasions that require you to represent Antigua well by looking your best.

I make reference to the pictures just posted on Antigua Newsroom regarding your trip to Guyana.

You look like you were late for the flight and was sleeping on the flight and forget that a whole ceremony was organised for your arrival.

I love you and who want to doubt it can doubt it. I know how uncomfortable ties can be but don’d forget you are flying the flag of 268. Mek we look good man.

I compare your photos with those of Rowley and Mia on arrival in Guyana and they both look serious.

PM please take this as a positive criticism. I see too many pictures of you without a tie when others around you are wearing theirs.

One Love #ABLPFOREVER

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.