LETTER: Gaston gets an A for education

Prime Minister Gaston Browne accepts honorary doctorate from AUA/ June 2017

Dear Editor of Antigua Newsroom ,

I wanted to write on this topic for quite a while now but I think this is a good time. Let me put it out there that I am a fan of Gaston Browne but not a fan of the other members of the Cabinet. In particular, I am not a fan of Michael Browne wish Gaston would kick him to the curb like he did Asot.

Editor, I wonder if Antiguans and Barbudans have sat down to appreciate the extent to regular Antiguans and Barbudans have benefitted from Gaston’s education policy.

Look at it this way. For years, previous governments have been talking about establishing a university in Antigua and Barbuda. The furthest they have gone is to establish a committee. Anyone can establish a committee but it takes true leadership to actually DO IT. Gaston did it and in record time too.

Look regionally, practically all the governments in the OECS have promised their citizens a university. Some of these governments have been in power for 20 years and they are yet to deliver on this but in 5 years GASTON DID IT!.

I am hoping even the UPP supporters and independents can appreciate this. Let’s move on because I could say so much more on this topic, but Editor I am at your mercy.

Every year, the Gaston Browne administration spends millions of dollars on university education alone. Let’s pause for a moment to appreciate this. The latest figure I heard was $25 million annually to educate our citizens abroad.

The effect of this investment is that thousand of Antiguans will graduate university DEBT Free. Can we appreciate this for a moment? I know citizens from the great United States and Canada who, after decades still cannot pay off their student loans. How do we not thank and reward the government for this? I know that some of you are saying that other government’s did it, but Gaston put this programme on steroids, with more Antiguans benefitting from University Education like never before.

I won’t even dwell on all the other scholarships provided by the BoE and those provided through bilateral relations.

Finally, locally, you have seen the investment in education for primary and secondary school students, I won’t spend too much time on that.

Here is why Gaston gets an A+ from me. I am constantly inspired by his own story. Yes, he was born into poverty just like me and used his God given intelligence and his own drive to become educated.

He recognises that education and entrepreneurship gives us the best of ever breaking the cycle of poverty.

Gaston big up yourself.

Signed- Student loan-free

