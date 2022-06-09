LETTER: Assistant Superintendent Ellis Traffic Division RPFAB HQ

To: Assistant Superintendent Ellis Traffic Division RPFAB HQ

Dear Sir,

At about 2pm on the afternoon of Friday 3rd June, I needed to visit my doctor in Long Street, St John’s.

I was driving up the road looking for a parking space when a vehicle pulled out from the left side of the road.

I stopped and waited for it to exit the space with the intention of occupying it but, as I moved to do so, a man placed a metal frame in the space to prevent me from parking.

I asked him to move the frame as I wished to park in the space but he told me that the space belonged to the shop.

I told him he was wrong and that it was part of the public highway. He said the shop’s name was painted on the highway which was untrue.

I pointed out that I wished to park to go to my doctor as I was unwell and could not walk far (I was admitted to hospital later that day).

The man sneered at me and said “Have a nice day.” I repeated my request for him to remove the frame and he repeated his suggestion that I have a nice day and walked into his shop.

Unless otherwise specified, the public highways are for the use of all road users in Antigua and not the private preserve of certain shopkeepers and, therefore, I presume that by placing an object on the highway to prevent other road users from having access to any part of the public highway, that person is causing an illegal obstruction.

I would be grateful for clarification on this matter and, if an illegal obstruction is being caused, I would be grateful if the offender is advised to cease and desist.

Parking is difficult enough in St. John’s without some shopkeepers reserving spaces for themselves.

I attach a photograph of the offending metal frame and I am copying this letter to the media.

Yours faithfully

John J Duffy MRICS – Chartered Surveyor

