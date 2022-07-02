L.O.L On For Tonight ‘The Wetter the Better

Organizers of L.O.L – The Cooler Fete- have reported that all systems are a go for tonight.

The highly anticipated event during the carnival season has developed into Antigua’s largest event and is set to take off tonight at Splash Antigua.

Performing live out of Dominica will be Asa Banton AKA the wet fete king. He is expected to perform his legendary hits made for the current inclement weather.

Also on the lineup is the diva Claudette Peters, the party sheller Tian Winter, Zamoni, Rattigan and the Queen of Bacchanal, Destra Garcia from Trinidad & Tobago.

The show will end with more jammin’ by our very own L.S.A.

Tickets and car passes can be purchased at The Source Clothing Store on Redcliffe Street and on the Ticketing App.

Gates open at 8:00 pm with the show starting 9:00 pm.

Bring your cooler and come ready to jam till morning the Antiguan way.

Shorts, comfortable sneakers, and boots are encouraged.

Coolers should not contain ice, glass bottles or any other beer apart from Carib.

