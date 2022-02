Cabinet notes:

The Cabinet has decided to transfer to Sir Mc Lean Emmanuel in fee simple land he has occupied at Halcyon Beach for almost fifty years.

He will have title to a valuable plot of land from which he has been operating Shorty’s Beach Bar and Restaurant and entertainment centre for decades.

