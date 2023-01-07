Kevin McCarthy elected US House Speaker after 15 rounds of voting

“Unsettling that this process ends in threats of violence in the House Chamber, on this of all days,” he said. “Maybe it didn’t determine the outcome, but that is no way to conduct the people’s business. A dark and sobering moment will probably be remembered long after this session ends.”

After finally after being handed the Speaker’s gavel McCarthy hugged House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The minority Democrats had continued to vote in unison for their leader, New York’s Hakeem Jeffries, the first black person ever to lead a party in Congress.

Friday was the first day that McCarthy’s vote count actually surpassed that of Jeffries.

McCarthy opened his acceptance speech joking; “that was easy, eh?”. He outlined a range of Republican policy objectives that included lowering prices, securing the US-Mexico border and combatting what he described as a “woke indoctrination”.

He said one of his primary goals was to stop “wasteful Washington spending”.

The lawmakers began leaving the Congress around 02:00 local time (07:00 GMT) on Saturday morning – 14 hours after the gavel first rang at noon.

Not since 1860 in the build-up to the American Civil War has the lower chamber of Congress voted this many times to pick a speaker. Back then it took 44 rounds of ballots.