Ketchup company wants to find Dominican man who survived 24 days at sea eating their product

Reached out to the Colombian Navy (who found him at sea) & Dominica Immigration services, but no luck.
This week, Heinz posted on Instagram
asking the general public to try and help with the hunt. The ketchup brand is asking for any credible leads to contact Elvis so they can reward him with a new boat equipped with full navigational technology to avoid another disaster in the future.
The hunt is going international, as other Heinz markets around the world are going to be getting involved, sharing out the call-to-action to spread the word to try and #FindTheKetchupBoatGuy