Ketchup company wants to find Dominican man who survived 24 days at sea eating their product

The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room

Not too long ago we reported on the amazing tale of 47 year-old Elvis Francois, a man who was swept out to sea, and remained adrift for nearly a month.

He miraculously survived off of a bottle of ketchup, garlic powder, and seasoning cubes, before being rescued by the Colombian navy.

Francois’ incredible story of survival went viral, spreading across social media and online news outlets, so much so that Heinz caught wind of it. Now they’re hoping to get in contact with Francois to gift him a brand new boat. And not just any regular ol’ boat, but apparently a state-of-the-art one.

So far they’ve tried several ways to reach him, including:

Reached out to the Colombian Navy (who found him at sea) & Dominica Immigration services, but no luck.
This week, Heinz posted on Instagram asking the general public to try and help with the hunt. The ketchup brand is asking for any credible leads to contact Elvis so they can reward him with a new boat equipped with full navigational technology to avoid another disaster in the future.
The hunt is going international, as other Heinz markets around the world are going to be getting involved, sharing out the call-to-action to spread the word to try and #FindTheKetchupBoatGuy
Photo: Heinz

Since Heinz hasn’t had luck finding Elvis Francois yet, they’re asking for help with spreading the word so he can receive his new state-of-the-art boat. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can help by dropping Heinz a DM on their Instagram page.

I wonder if the boat will also come stocked with tons of ketchup?

