Kennyatta Benjamin of Hatton Charged with Dangerous Driving for accident that badly injured cyclist Andre Simon

Driver Charged in Cyclists Accident

The man alleged to have been the driver of the vehicle that collided with four pedal cyclists on Sir George Walter Highway has been charged.

On Wednesday the police arrested and charged 39yrs old Kennyatta Benjamin of Union Road, Hatton for Dangerous Driving.

The incident occoured on Sunday 8 May, which resulted in three of the cyclists ending up at the hospital for medical treatment.

Cyclist, Andrè Simon still remains at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center receiving medical attention.

Meantime Andre’s sister Beatrice Simon has shared how people can communicate with Andre.

She said “Many family and friends would like to share their love and well wishes for Andre K Simon.

Since it is not feasible to visit in person, we created a way that you can connect to him.

We also believe that he can hear what’s going on around him so we’ve dedicated a phone that will allow you to send voice notes to him.

We will then play them for him at the earliest possible time.

Click below to share your voice note:

https://wa.me/19174454745

Andre’s bike

