Kelvin Simon writes Clerk of Parliament to facilitate more constituents at swearing in

Ms. WestonClerk of ParliamentQueen Elizabeth HighwaySt. John’sAntigua

Dear Ms. Weston,

Re: Invitations for Swearing in Ceremony on Friday 17th February 2023

I acknowledge receipt of your letter of 15th February 2023 advising me of my allocation of ten invitations for my swearing in ceremony on Friday 17th February 2023.

I inquired from my colleagues as to the conduct of swearing in ceremonies and was told that invitations have never been issued. Attendance by the public has always been on a first come first serve basis. I am now faced with the unenviable task of selecting those family members and constituents I want to witness in person my swearing in ceremony.

I, along with my other colleagues, informed my constituents that as many as possible could attend Parliament to witness my swearing in ceremony. The people of St. Mary’s South wish to show out in their numbers to support me in light of the ongoing court battle challenging the legitimacy of my victory. I do hope my constituents will not be turned away and will be allowed inside the Halls of Parliament to witness me take the Oath of Parliament.

Yours truly,

Hon. Kelvin SimonMP for St. Mary South

