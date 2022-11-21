Kelton Dalso resigns from DNA

Dalso

Press Release

The DNA continues to hemorrhage its top brass as Mr. Kelton Dalso becomes the fourth person in four weeks to resign from the 6-year-old organization. Mr. Dalso, was slated to represent the DNA in the constituency of St. Georges.

This comes as a serious blow to the organization as Mr. Dalso, was one of the more popular candidates for the party, grossing the second highest number of votes in the 2018 elections.

Mr. Dalso has been active in politics for over 30 years and was the former campaign manager for Mr. Adolphus Freeland, the ABLP stalwart who represented the same constituency from 1976 to 1999. He was elected as the DNA’s Mobilization Officer at its Congress in June 2021.

On November 19th 2022, he wrote to the party’s Deputy Secretary General stating that it was his own resilience, fortitude and perseverance which kept him in the ranks of the DNA as he was not here because the institution itself was pleasant and progressive.

He chided the Party for what he termed were “categorical lies” issued to the public in their press release of the 27th October 2022 which he claimed, was laced with malicious intent, as he expressed concern as to how easily the DNA had turned on its key Founders.

In his three-page letter of resignation, the former Mobilization Officer accused the President of using the party to wage personal vendettas and questioned her leadership capacity claiming that she was prone to serious and frequent meltdowns and that it was her failure to even respond to the July 22 letter that was penned by the 1st Vice President, the Chairperson and the Secretary General that led to the departure of his former colleagues. Sparing no words, Mr. Dalso accused his now former leader of being pompous and arrogant.

Among the other matters raised in his letter of resignation, Mr. Dalso stated that his campaign had been repeatedly undermined and sabotaged by other officers of the party and by the President herself who had unilaterally shelved a strategic document written by the former Chairperson, Ms. Malaka Parker, despite his pleadings as Mobilization Officer for the strategic document to be properly discussed by the party. Further, he referenced what he termed as serious threats levelled against him by other colleagues, stating that the hostility and aggression towards him had grown and that these flames were openly fanned by the leader.

The former candidate for St. Georges, in closing the door on the DNA, stated that it was the events of the last week, which truly sealed his decision as it had now become crystalized that the DNA was joining forces with the ABLP. He described the radio interviews done by the leader of the DNA over the last week as being “quite eccentric and distasteful.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP