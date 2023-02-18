Kaiser Lake sentenced to 7 years and six months for ‘unlawful sexual intercourse’ with a 14-year-old girl

A 32-year-old man will be serving a sentence of seven years and six months in His Majesty’s Prison for having sex with an underaged girl.

Kaiser Lake recently pleaded guilty to having ‘unlawful sexual intercourse’ with a 14-year-old girl about three years ago.

The accused, at the age of 29, raped the minor – whom he knew for almost 10 years– on March 20 2019.

One day, while going through the young girl’s cellular phone, the parents found sexual messages between him and the young girl.

They spoke to the daughter and discovered that the accused had been having sexual intercourse with their child right under their noses.

The father contacted the accused who is said to have apologised profusely while in tears.

However, this did not stop the irate father from reporting the matter to the police.

The man was charged with rape and having unlawful sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 16, both of which he initially denied.

He was therefore put on trial to answer to the charges before a judge and jury.

But after hearing testimonies from the child’s parents and the doctor, and just before text messages were revealed, the accused decided to change his plea, and admitted to the latter charge which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Yesterday, Justice Ann-Marie Smith heard from a number of individuals who testified to Lake’s good character, but in the end she gave him 76 percent of the maximum penalty. (DAILY OBSERVER)

