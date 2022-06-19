Kadeem Joseph writes to KFC claiming to experience violent diarrhea after eating chicken strips

Dear KFC ANU,

Like every other self respecting Antiguan and Barbudan, I understand your importance to the cultural and cuisine landscape here but will never truly publicly admit it. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP.

With that said, we need to talk. Your strips, a favourite of mine, have been at odds with my digestive system.

At first, I thought this violent attack on my intestines was restricted to your spicy strips.

However, my innards have come to the realization that your original strips is an equal opportunity violator.

I would never sully your image given your national importance to us as a people, and to all those who have come to realize that you stand above all other branches across the world.

Normally, I am willing to suffer in silence for the sake of savoring your all white meat cuts of poultry, but with water rationing and gas increasing, enduring these tumultuous toilet tiffs has become a war that I am unwilling to wage.

So, in short, let’s join in ending this unprovoked attack on my inner workings and by extension my toilet in the name of water conservation and preserving our relationship.

Now, if you are wondering how to appease me, please supply a voucher for a lifetime supply of strips, preferably spicy because I love to live on the edge.

Love always,

KJ

P.S. I won’t speak about general service or your milkshake because I genuinely love you.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP