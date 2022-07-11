July cohort of the DoGA Work & Life Skills Programme launches today

Hon. Dean Jonas

The Directorate of Gender Affairs (DoGA) launches the first cohort of the 2022 Work & Life Skills Programme (WLSP) today.

Through the WLSP, the DoGA intends to teach the participants tangible skills they can use for employment or entrepreneurship.

Honourable Minister of Social Transformation, Human Resource Development and the Blue Economy, Dean Jonas, says the programme signals a shift in focus for the Directorate. “Focusing on empowering women and girls to contribute to all areas of society is essential in our journey to gender equality. Reducing violence against women and girls is a core part of the Directorate of Gender Affairs’ mandate. We have made significant strides through the Support and Referral Centre and the Sexual Offences Model Court, and economic empowerment is the next step,” the Minister said.

The first cohort of WLSP, which begins today, features an introduction to the online design software programme, Canva.

The 3-week course aims to equip participants with graphic design, content creation and resume preparation skills by the end of the month.

According to DoGA Programme Officers Raisa Charles and Annetta Jackson, participants will have a ready-to-use brand kit by the end of the programme.

“By the end of the course, our cohort members will be ready to pitch their business, event idea, or even themselves to a prospective employer, business partner or sponsor.”

Every quarter the WLSP will train a new batch of participants in various subjects to build their capacity and increase their confidence and marketability.

To learn more about the Directorate of Gender Affairs and the Work & Life Skills Programme, visit any of their social media spaces or email [email protected]

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP