Jolly Harbour man sues Antigua-based bank for millions over failure to pay deposit

A Jolly Harbour resident and a local business place is suing an Antigua-based bank and the bank’s CEO for million of dollars.

According to the claim filed in the High Court of June 27, 2022 the Claimants claim against the Defendants the sum of GBP £2,666.847.36 and USD $9,195,384.11 or the equivalent in Eastern Caribbean Dollars in respect to deposits made.

The claim alleges that with the First Defendant (the “Deposits”), have failed or refused to pay out to the Claimants notwithstanding the First Defendant’s obligation and commitment to do so or the Second Defendant’s commitment to guarantee the payment of the Deposits to the Claimants.

United Progressive Party leader Harold Lovell wants the government to immediately issue a statement on the matter:

Listen to him here:

According to the Court documents, on diverse dates, the Claimants made numerous demands for the transfer of all funds owing to the Claimants, which the Defendants admitted they were unable to satisfy notwithstanding their obligation to do so.

