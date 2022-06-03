Jolly Beach Hotel will likely open its doors in November 2022 with 200 hundred renovated rooms

CABINET NOTES:

The Minister of Tourism reported that June and July 2022 will see 70%-80% of all hotel rooms booked.

The summer season appears likely to become one of the best summer tourism seasons ever.

The winter tourism season just ended was also outstanding; the season witnessed hotels near capacity at all times.

Meantime, The Jolly Beach Hotel will likely open its doors in November 2022, for the first of 200 hundred rooms will be repaired by then.

The Elite Resorts will operate the Hotel until the matter pertaining to an unlawful charge against the asset is removed.

Discharge can only be achieved by the Courts; the action in the courts has already started and is expected to take two years.

