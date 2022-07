A busy snackette located in St. John’s is seeking an experienced cook to join our energetic team. The successful candidate must be hard-working, organized and passionate about food and customer service. He/she must be able to work in a high-pressure environment, have good interpersonal and communications skills, and be a team player. If you would like to join our team, please send your resume to [email protected]

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP