Jennings residents being punished by state of the incomplete main road, Senator Joseph says, and calls on Sir Molwyn to help

Senator Jonathon Joseph, the United Progressive Party (UPP) Candidate for St. Mary’s North, is complaining about the condition of the Jennings Main Road.

For the past three weeks, he says, the roadway – which was left incomplete by the CO Williams construction company – has been challenging to maneuver for pedestrians and motorists alike.

He further explains the dire conditions that residents on that side of the island are experiencing, including the incumbent Labour Party candidate, Sir Molwyn Joseph.

Joseph is calling on the Minister to address the issue immediately and to ease the frustration of the residents of the area.-REAL NEWS

