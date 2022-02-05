Jamaica’s Disciplinary Committee finds Anthony Armstrong ‘guilty of professional misconduct’

Anthony Armstrong

Jamaica’s Disciplinary Committee – the General Legal Council (GLC) – has found Anthony Armstrong “guilty of professional misconduct”.

The committee found that Armstrong, who is an attorney-at-law by profession and currently serves as Antigua and Barbuda’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), acted contrary to the laws of Jamaica when he signed as a witness to a document for someone who was not physically present.

When contacted by local media, Armstrong said “I have no comments”.

